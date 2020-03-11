SLIDESHOW: Pat Kelly wows the Castleconnell crowd at Cheltenham Preview night

You could hear a pin drop at a packed to the rafters Bradshaws of Castleconnell as words of racing wisdom were passed on by a stellar panel of National Hunt experts last Saturday night .



The Cheltenham Preview Evening was organised by Lisnagry FC with all proceeds going towards the exciting redevelopment of their Scanlon Park grounds .The night was certainly enjoyed by all with music provided by Fr Mikey “the singing priest “ Smyth after valuable tips had been offered up by industry insiders Pat & Tony Kelly, Aidan “Suntan” O’Connell,Tom Hogan and Paul Cawley.



Indeed the legendary Suntan, nearly brought the house down with some hilarious anecdotes. Other local celebrities such as Marcus Horan ,BJ Botha ,Kieran O Donnell TD and Club Chairman Greg Coulter were also interrogated to reveal their Cheltenham fancies.



Some excellent raffle prizes were also up for grabs with the most coveted being a set of Presenting Percy’s racing plates won by a delighted Silke Family Many thanks to the sponsors of the evening - Castletroy Framing Centre,Castle Fuels,Bella Italia ,The Irishpubemporium, Shane Bermingham Insurances & Silke’s Stationary,



As for the panels choice for an each way lucky 15 to pay off that mortgage - the tipsters plumped for Envoi Allen, Rouge Vif and of course Presenting Percy in the biggest prize of them all ,the Gold Cup .

Horse trainer, the normally publicity shy, Pat Kelly, assured the crowd present his talented gelding "Wouldn't be a million miles away at the finish"