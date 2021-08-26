SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader readers sent us their hurling pictures from around the globe

Check out these pictures from our readers. They may be from Limerick, Ireland or indeed far flung parts of the globe, however, there is one common theme, they are all supporting the boys in green
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.