SLIDESHOW: Limerick fans celebrate hurling team's historic back to back titles

LIMERICK cemented their place among the greatest of hurling teams with a breath-taking All-Ireland final victory.
In Croke Park it finished Limerick 3-32 Cork 1-22 for the county's first ever back-to-back of All-Ireland SHC titles.
It's a 10th ever title for the men from Shannonside on a special day to mark the centenary of the 1921 title win when the Liam MacCarthy Cup was presented for the first time.
