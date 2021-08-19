SLIDESHOW: Limerick goes green ahead of All-Ireland hurling final

Limerick City and County is going green ahead of this weekend's All-Ireland hurling final. To have your pictures included here, please email news@limerickleader.ie
More News
Willie Balfe and Donnie O'Connor with Jordan Hartlogs of ‘Adare Walks’ filming Helen Shanahan and Noel White for the documentary| PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.