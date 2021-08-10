SLIDESHOW: Limerick City goes green for first 'Super Saturday'

TRADERS are saying a big thank you to Limerick customers for their support through the pandemic by providing a series of special events on Saturdays through August.

The Limerick City Centre Traders Association have organised music and dance in the city centre over the next four Saturdays for everyone to enjoy. Last Saturday was weekend one.

On Saturday, August 21, the St Mary’s Fife and Drum Band will be an additional attraction as they perform in Thomas Street between 11.30am and 1pm.

Chairman of the traders association Caroline Long, who manages the Limerick Credit Union in William Street said: “The reaction of Limerick people since we re-opened has been hugely supportive. Our shoppers love the experience of an in-person shopping and we are so glad to be able to provide this for them.”

It’s important, she added, for business owners to show their thanks to the people of Limerick for their “unwavering” support.

“We would really like our Limerick shoppers to come into the city and soak up this wonderful festival atmosphere and enjoy all the entertainment,” Ms Long added, thanking Limerick City and County Council for all its support.

Damian Daly, who is the manager of the Downtown Dixieland Band said they were very proud to be asked to be part of the Saturday entertainment.

“It’s fantastic to get back to playing after the long year-and-a-half of the Covid-19 pandemic. To get back into the city and bring some hype and live entertainment back to people doing their shopping,” he said.

Damian added: “I think people will enjoy being able to come out. have a cup of coffee, tap into some of the vendors, and it’s putting money back into the city to allow people bustle around a bit more.”