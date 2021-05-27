UCH confirm 'Summer Country' for Limerick music fans

University Concert Hall Limerick (UCH) will present a 'Summer Country' featuring three of Ireland’s most in demand country stars, Cliona Hagan, Claudia Buckely and Clodagh Lawlor.

The online stream, which will be recorded live from the UCH stage, will be available to view for one week from Friday June 18 at 7pm. Each of the stars will perform intimate, individual acoustic sets during the unique online stream, with all three then joining forces for what will be a truly memorable finale!

Speaking of the upcoming stream, UCH Director Sinéad Hope said “As the summer solstice approaches, we wanted to mark the occasion with a special concert. Country music has always been a firm favourite with UCH audiences, so we’re excited to bring such a talented trio of stars direct from our stage into homes throughout the country.”

It has been an amazing couple of years for Tyrone native Cliona Hagan who has been named the Sunday World Female Vocalist of the Year for four years running since 2017! In 2019 Cliona reached the finale of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars as well as setting out on her Dance On tour which saw her perform throughout the country. It also saw the double-release of her latest album Little Darlin and new DVD Travelling Shoes. Cliona also teamed up with Derek Ryan for the hit song Only Getting Started which rocketed to number 1 on the Irish iTunes Country Chart in less than 24 hours!

Claudia Buckley is an award winning performer and vocalist, from Athenry, Co. Galway.

At just 22 she has had a string of number 1 hits in the country charts, including her breakthrough single Drinking with Dolly. In recent years Claudia has performed to sell-out crowds in theatres throughout the UK and Scotland when she joined Nathan Carter on tour. She appeared twice with the legendary Daniel O’Donnell on TG4’s Opry le Daniel, as well as performing a tribute to her longtime childhood hero Dolly Parton, on the Late Late Show, together with Una Healy and Cliona Hagan.



Clodagh Lawlor is one of Ireland's youngest, award-winning Country Music stars.

Well known for debuting her career last May on RTÉ's the Late Late Show with Nathan Carter, Clodagh's career has since flourished. Following a tour with The Young Irelanders in Canada and the United States, Clodagh has since worked and performed alongside the biggest names in the Irish Country Music scene, proving that this County Clare native was made for the stage.



Don’t miss seeing three of Ireland’s leading country music stars on stage, performing hits including Silver Wings, Drinkin’ with Dolly, Jolene, Any Man of Mine and many, many more.



University Concert Hall, Limerick

Friday 18th June 7pm – Friday 25th June

Tickets: from €15

Booking: 061 213302 / www.uch.ie