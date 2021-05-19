WATCH: Shannon Region Junior Chef of the Year 2021 winner confirmed

The inaugural Shannon Region Junior Chef of the Year 2021 took place at the Limerick Strand Hotel this afternoon (Wednesday May 19)

The event saw 4 Transition Year students from Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, Thomond Community College, Gaelcholáiste an Chláir and Mungret Community College compete in a 2-hour live culinary competition. The standard of which, we think you will agree, was second to none.

The overall winner was Fionn Kennedy from Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh. Make sure to check out the full video below.