Junk Kouture to return for 2021 with a new judging panel

Junk Kouture is back and with a brand-new face on the star-studded judging panel as best-selling cookbook author, podcaster, entrepreneur and fashion-upcycling enthusiast Roz Purcell joins the ranks of Ireland’s leading creativity and sustainability programme for young people for 2021.

No stranger to the catwalk in her own right, this won’t be Roz’s first sashay onto the Junk Kouture stage as in 2013 she walked the red carpet for The Royal Film Performance™ of Mandela: A Long Walk to Freedom in London, wearing a Junk Kouture design made of paper and polystyrene cups.

Roz is famous for her love of fashion, as a former model who has become a dab hand at upcycling clothes that may have otherwise fallen to the back of the wardrobe and she loves updating a vintage piece of clothing to give it a new lease of life. Roz is also known for her positive presence on social media where she regularly shares her plant-based recipes and the best hiking adventures. Now Roz is joining the search for the winner of Junk Kouture 2021 and she is certainly in good company.

Junk Kouture also revealed that Louis Walsh, who has been a judge for seven years, is back for more, while Ru Paul’s Dragrace judge Michelle Visage also brings her keen eye for style and performance to proceedings for a second year.

Following Junk Kouture’s impressive television debut on RTÉ2 for the 2020 Grand Final, Junk Kouture have announced that they will once again be joining forces with RTÉ for 2021, helping to keep issues such as sustainability and climate action front-of-mind for RTÉ’s younger audiences.

CEO of Junk Kouture Troy Armour said: “I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Roz Purcell as she joins our judging panel for 2021. Roz will be a great addition to the panel with her fashion credentials as well her efforts to embrace an environmentally conscious way of living. It’s a ‘welcome back’ to Louis Walsh and Michelle Visage, who we are delighted to have on board once again. I am excited to build on the success of the 2020 Grand Final and look forward to another year of incredible innovation, designs and performances. The role of Junk Kouture is to enrich and empower lives of young people through creativity and sustainability. We are so pleased that Junk Kouture can continue to engage with our circular engineers of the future through a digital competition for 2021. We know that Roz, Michelle, Louis and Stephen will be great advocates for us as we work to transform the lives of young people and protect our planet.”

Director of Creative Ireland Tania Banotti said: “The Creative Ireland Programme welcomes Roz Purcell to the judging panel of Junk Kouture as we continue to support their work in developing the message of sustainability and recycling amongst the young people of Ireland.”