SLIDESHOW: Runners and walkers take part in 'virtual' Great Limerick Run

The 2021 Great Limerick Run was once again a 'virtual' socially distant event this year, but much like every other year, the runners were put on, the pavements were pounded and more importantly, money was raised for good causes.

In total, 5230 participants from all 32 counties and from 20 countries took part with over €70,000 raised for charity. What an achievement. Well done to all.

Feeling inspired? - Well the registration is now open for Great Limerick Run 2022…hopefully the real deal - For more click here: