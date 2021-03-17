Happy St Patrick's Day - Limerick

Happy St Patrick's Day everyone. No matter where you are in the World, all of us here in Limerick are thinking of you today and even though we cannot celebrate in the 'traditional' way, we are all proud of being Irish no matter what.

So, if you want to share your pictures of how you are celebrating this year, just drop us a line to editor@limerickleader.ie and we will make sure to share with everyone from Ballingarry to Boston, Croom to Compostela and from Adare to Auckland. We are all Irish today. Have a great St Patrick's Day, wherever you are.