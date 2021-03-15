MEMORY LANE: St Patrick's Day 1989 - Pictures from the Limerick Leader archives
Pictured are some shots from the 1989 St Patrick's Day parade in Limerick city. Do you recognise anyone? Leave us know by emailing editor@limerickleader.ie
15/03/2021
Search our Archive
Pictured are some shots from the 1989 St Patrick's Day parade in Limerick city. Do you recognise anyone? Leave us know by emailing editor@limerickleader.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on