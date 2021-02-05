Limerick Law student to impress judges in Miss Bikini Ireland 

BEING young is all about trying new things, believes Limerick-based Miss Bikini Ireland finalist Olivia Legowska.

“If not now then never!” she says.

Olivia, aged 21, said she applied last year but after she got accepted she immediately withdrew.

"I thought I definitely won’t get far and I’m not good enough. A few months ago Miss Bikini Ireland commented on one of my photoshoot photos saying I should apply.

“That gave me a major boost of confidence that they saw potential in me and I applied. I got accepted and from then on I decided I’ll try to be the best version of myself. I changed my diet, got a personal trainer and started to believe in myself more!” said Olivia.

Originally from Ennis, Olivia moved to Limerick city as she is a final year Law and Tax student in LIT and works part-time in the Maldron Hotel as a waitress.

“I found a lovely apartment in the city centre and so far I love living here. Limerick is a very lively town and there is always plenty to do.

“Of course now with the current restrictions there is less things that I can engage with but I still enjoy living here as most of the people I met in college are originally from Limerick,” said Olivia.

Miss Bikini Ireland was supposed to be held on January 31 but has been postponed until March due to Covid.

“Before the finals occur there is a people’s choice award taking place. Currently seven days left for people to vote for their favourite contestant. The girl that wins this will go straight into the top six in the final which is a big help as that means you can’t be eliminated in the earlier stage of the final.

“I am very excited for the final. I’m very focused on preparing for it so I’m making sure I’m eating right and exercising a lot which is hard to do with gyms being closed and preparing for final year college exams. At the end of the day it is a competition and I would love to win the prize which is a sponsored trip to America representing Ireland in the Swimsuit USA competition!” said Olivia.

She says her priority at the moment is to become a solicitor but she is also determined to win the ticket to America.

“I can’t wait to see where my journey will take me but whether I win or not I am delighted I came this far as I have met amazing people and made friends on the way that will definitely be friends, not only during the competition, but for life. And most importantly it is a very fun experience and I think being young is all about trying new things, if not now then never!” said Olivia.