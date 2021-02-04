Kasia takes plunge to represent Limerick in Miss Bikini Ireland

THREE years ago Kasia Dimowska was offered a place in Miss Bikini Ireland but she said she didn’t have the courage to take part.

Fast forward three years and the 20-year-old student is ready to take the plunge despite it not being bikini weather!

“Early last year, right before the first lockdown, I once again found myself chosen as a finalist. I’m not going to lie, I think I applied slightly tipsy that time because I don’t know where I got the courage!

“My friends pushed me to accept the place and now here I am still representing Limerick seeing as the competition has been postponed again due to Covid,” said Kasia, who is in her final year of studying Sociology and New Media in UL. She also works part-time in a Chinese restaurant in Castletroy.

When Miss Bikini Ireland will take place is still up in the air.

“We are waiting for further news from the government in relation to restrictions before we know a new date for the final but hopefully it won’t be too far away now. Greg, who is the owner of Miss Bikini Ireland, is hopeful we may be able to have a real final held to some extent, maybe being able to bring one or two people to support us.

“There has also been discussions of the final being live streamed allowing for our families and friends to support from home. But currently everything is still very uncertain with the continuously changing numbers of cases and restrictions,” said Kasia.

But even without the competition taking place yet she says it has opened doors for her in the modeling world.

“I’ve gained many photographer contacts and also stepped out of a comfort zone I never imagined getting out of as I’m usually quite shy with things like this,” said Kasia, who is very excited about the final whenever it does go ahead.

The main prize is getting a place in Swimsuit USA International to represent Ireland in the competition in November 2021 as well as working with many of the Miss Bikini Ireland sponsors and the Greater Say modelling agency.

Kasia moved to Limerick 15 years ago with her parents after her dad got a job here.

“Castletroy has been my home ever since. I do like Limerick. There’s always something happening and usually it’s always full of life especially at the weekends, or used to be before Covid obviously,” said Kasia.