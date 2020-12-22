Limerick school 'present' over 100 packages to Nursing homes

Last Friday Laurel Hill FCJ delivered over 140 boxes and gift bags to two nursing homes, Athlunkard and Milford.

In total 210 students from first year to Transition year, were involved in this project. They put together personalized gifts for each resident in each home and funded the Christmas boxes themselves out of their own pocket.

The initiative, a brilliant surprise for the residents, was organised by teachers Ms Culkeen and Ms Browne. Well done to all involved. What an amazing feat of community spirit.