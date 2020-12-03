Askeaton home 'lights up' for MidWest Cancer Centre

FOR many years Patsy & Frances McCarthy have been lighting up their house in Askeaton with a spectacular array of lights which have grown year by year. This year due to the various restrictions their usual fundraising drives cannot go ahead.

“We’ve done the lights for many charities over the past 20 years but this year my son-in-law Barry Sheahan died from cancer at the age of 48. So we decided to fundraise for MidWest Cancer Centre,” Patsy said.

Barry attended the Oncology Unit at University Hospital Limerick and received fantastic care throughout.

“We have a box at the gate where people can drop donations.

“Santa Claus is still coming to the town but we can’t collect money like we could in the past.

There’s a GoFundMe online where people can donate to our fundraiser,” Patsy added.

If you are in the Askeaton area the Lights for Life at 28 Plunkett Road display has been lit up since November 20.

If you wish to donate to The McCarthy’s fundraiser online please visit the

Lights for Life at 28 Plunkett Road GoFundMe page.