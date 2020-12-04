SLIDESHOW: Catherine Power is always on the hunt for stunning photos

CATHERINE Power grew up on a farm in Tipperary where she inherited her love of photography from her father, who was an avid amateur photographer.

Now living in Friarstown Lodge, Grange, horses and ponies were part of her life growing up and they have remained so. Her mother, Joan, had hunted with the Tipperary Foxhounds back in the forties. For Catherine and her brothers and sisters it was a natural progression into hunting with the Tipperary Foxhounds and The Scarteens. Sundays were reserved for beagling and her father Denis Coman was a founder member of the nearby Kilfeacle Beagles.

In due course, romance and marriage came her way and she married another keen hunting enthusiast Dickie Power, who lived and farmed at Friarstown near Ballyneety. While raising her family - Joan and Richard - as well as farming, her love of hunting and country sports continued. Catherine said it seemed like a natural progression to go from following the hunt on horseback to following on foot with a camera.

In 2010, she and Dickie were appointed hunting correspondents for the Irish Field, a role she relishes. It involves travelling around the country visiting different hunts in their own areas and recording the day with her camera while Dickie does the writing. This led to her publishing her collection of photos in book form which has been a great success and now is in its third reprint . It is to be found on the bookshelves of hunting enthusiasts all over the world

“I have been taking photographs almost as long as I can remember. A good photographer must have a good eye to capture the subject at the spur of the moment and have a good feel for the camera. All photographers are different.

“I got my love of photography from my father, Denis Coman, who always had his camera with him. I was his favourite pupil. You must also be able to work with people and put your subject at ease though many of the best photos are taken when the subject is unaware they are been photographed,” said Catherine.

She says she achieved her goal in photography with the publication of her book Memoirs of a Hunting Photographer.

“It was a labour of love and its launch in Dunraven Arms was a great success. The Irish Field have been a wonderful guide and help to me and a pleasure to do work for. I have also done work for the Horse and Hound, Hounds Magazine, occasional weddings as well as numerous private commissions,” said Catherine.

Once the pandemic passes, Catherine and Dickie expect to be back on the road enjoying the beautiful Irish countryside, meeting hunting friends and like minded people and bringing her photos to the pages of the Irish Field every Saturday.