Local Enterprise Office relocates to ENGINE site

Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Limerick has re-located to ENGINE on Upper Cecil Street. The move, it is believed, willk enable Limerick to provide dynamic supports and highly responsive assistance to entrepreneurs in established and emerging sectors.

ENGINE on Upper Cecil Street in the heart of Limerick city centre is fast becoming an innovative heartland, with Innovate Limerick, Film in Limerick, the Mid-West Action Plan for Jobs, Transact, WP Engine, regional tech and regional skills teams already based there and now the LEO Limerick office.

Commenting on the move, Mike Cantwell, Head of Enterprise at LEO Limerick and CEO of Innovate Limerick said: “Bringing LEO and Innovate Limerick together in the same building will enable a centralised delivery of enterprise supports for Limerick City and County. LEO Limerick will now have access to the Happen regional enterprise hubs throughout the city and county, which are operated through Innovate Limerick.”

“LEO’s presence in ENGINE will close the circle of multiple providers involved in enterprise creation and development operating from the same location and this will create synergies where the sum of the whole will be greater than its parts. It is designed to deliver optimal benefit to entrepreneurs, start-ups, established businesses and multinationals.”

“Next year will be a very important year for small business as they face the challenges that Covid-19 has brought and re-position themselves as the situation with Brexit becomes clearer. LEO will provide information and assistance to businesses to help them capitalise on opportunities that may arise as a result.”

Further exciting expansion is on the way with the commencement of building work on the Digital Collaboration Centre to start early next year, which will double the size of the existing footprint at ENGINE.

Key achievements for 2020 to date include:

· LEO Limerick central to the rolling out of supports offered to the micro and SME sectors resulting from Covid-19 pandemic.

· 155 training and development courses, workshops and webinars organised by the LEO in 2020 and delivered to over 2,100 participants.

· More than 155 individuals availed of LEO’s Virtual Mentoring Programme.

· €3m grant-aid approved for over 1,098 businesses/companies Approvals consisted of 13 feasibility grants, 9 priming grants, 14 business expansion grants, 8 technical assistance for micro exporters grants, 454 trading online vouchers and 600 business continuity vouchers.

Looking to the near future with optimism, Mike Cantwell added: “We are looking towards very positive activity and outcomes for the next few years. We are expecting that 205 new jobs will be created in the small business sector in Limerick over the next 3 years, which are linked with Measure 1 grant-aid approvals in 2020. In addition it’s expected that the assistance we provide through all of our programmes will also lead to additional jobs being created in the sector in 2021 and 2022.”

LEO’s training and development programmes will provide over 1,200 training places for owner managers of small businesses in Limerick in 2021.

These will include Start your own Business, Management Development, LEAN for Micro, Social Media Skills Training, workshops and webinars. The Student Enterprise Programme 2020-2021 will involve over 1,000 students in 20 secondary schools in Limerick.