SLIDESHOW: UCH Panto 'Jack and the Beanstalk' to go online

It’s the news you’ve all 'bean' waiting for. This year’s University Concert Hall Panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, is going online. This Christmas, Producer Robert C Kelly and UCH are bringing the magic of Panto direct to your living room, with the daring adventures of Jack, some magical beans and a not so friendly Giant.

Long time UCH Panto favourite, Richie Hayes, returns to the stage (and your screens!) with his usual hilarious antics, joined by the always irresistible Dame Myles Breen. From Vicar to Villain, Limerick’s Liam O’Brien of Emmerdale fame makes his UCH Panto debut as the baddest of baddies - Booooooo!

Dayl Cronin, Dancing with the Stars 2017 semi-finalist and former member of Irish boyband Hometown, is back as Jack, with Aisling Breen returning as the faithful, baddie side kick. Also making their UCH Panto debut’s this year are Ruth Berkeley and Waterford native Julie Power who will play Jill.

Round up the family, get your coziest PJs on, snacks at the ready and enjoy the magic of the UCH Panto from the comfort of your couch this Christmas.

Online, on demand tickets are €15 and available exclusively through DICE FM now.

This year’s Robert C Kelly and University Concert Hall Panto is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

On Demand, Online Stream Available from 26th - 31st December

