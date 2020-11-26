Christmas FM returns to Limerick airwaves

It has been a difficult year for everyone and some cheer and good news is badly needed……. which is why you will be delighted to hear that Christmas FM is returning to Limerick airwaves this weekend!

The hugely popular Christmas themed radio station will resume its annual broadcast at 12pm this Saturday, November 28 to help lift the spirits of the entire nation.

Christmas FM’s charity partner this year is ALONE, and the radio station is aiming to raise over €200,000 to enable ALONE to provide over 20,000 hours of vital support to older people in Ireland to enable them to live happily and independently in their own homes and communities.



Christmas FM will be celebrating its 13th year on air this year and, since it began broadcasting, has raised almost €2.5 million for a range of charities. The costs of running Christmas FM are covered by various sponsors, ensuring that all on-air fundraising and donations will go directly to ALONE. Cadbury, Coca Cola and An Post are premier FM sponsors for 2020 and the radio station will broadcast from the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin, who have kindly given the studio space for free.



Christmas FM is also available online at www.christmasfm.com

You can follow the station on social at @christmasfm