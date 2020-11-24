RTE's Nationwide to feature Limerick's Lady Mary Heath

Tonight's Nationwide programme on RTE will feature stories of the Irish women who were to the fore in pioneering aviation in the early part of the 20th century. Nationwide hears their stories and meet their descendants and authors of books about their exploits.

The most famous of this brave group, was a Limerick woman from Newcastle West - Lady Mary Heath. The show airs tonight, Tuesday November 24 on RTE One at 7pm & RTE+1 8pm

