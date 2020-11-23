Network of co-working spaces launched in Limerick

A network of co-working spaces facilitated by Innovate Limerick and the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, comprising both public and private co-working spaces across these the counties has just been launched in Limerick

'Happen' will connect new and existing hubs across the region to facilitate working in a changed environment and create a community for remote workers in the mid-west.

The creation of the network was prompted by the impact that COVID-19 has had on how and where people work and the demand for a more collaborative form of remote working. It will create a community for isolated workers in the region. Happen also aims to reduce commuting time in the mid-west by facilitating remote working for those whose main office is based in other urban areas, for example Dublin.

Leah Morgan, Happen Operations Manager with Innovate Limerick explains the rationale for the new brand: “How and where we work is changing and Happen’s goal is to facilitate this change. Our members realise that there is more to life than a long commute and living somewhere they don’t enjoy. Happen strives to help people create a better work-life balance, by providing high-quality co-working facilities in the mid-west. We are challenging traditional urban-rural divides and offering flexible work locations in cities, towns and villages.

“Happen’s brand identity celebrates innovation and collaboration while being supportive and accessible. As well as supporting member’s, Happen strives to create a supportive network for the owners and managers of co-working spaces. We will continuously be focusing on upskilling and training managers to ensure best practice and high standards are followed across all of our co-working spaces in the region.”

Each hub within the Happen network will provide modern co-work spaces for freelancers, start-ups and remote workers alike and enable tenants and users of each individual space to connect and collaborate with each other through their membership of the network, be that through the use of a hot desk, a fixed desk or a private office within the specific hub. Working from a Happen space is simple; all that is required to avail of a desk or office is to book via a centralised online booking system.

Co-working spaces within the Happen network include ENGINE Limerick, the Yard Workspace, Newcastle West, and HQ Tralee and Listowel with new hubs being added in counties Clare and Tipperary in the coming weeks.

Mike Cantwell, Head of Innovate Limerick and Head of LEO Limerick explains: “People who wish to work remotely can now access a wide range of quality spaces to work from throughout the region. This is made easy by using the Happen website to choose and book a desk, location or meeting room.”

“Users of the Happen spaces will become part of a Happen business community which will also be supported by the Digital Collaboration Centre at ENGINE, Film in Limerick’s Regional Manager, Happen Operations Manager, LEOs and other support agencies.”

“What is unique about Happen is that it is the first professionally managed and operated network of its kind in the country with its own distinctive brand and I am confident that it will add greatly to the enterprise development infrastructure of Limerick and the entire mid-west,” Mr Cantwell added.

Suzie O’Connor, Business Development Manager, The Yard Workspace, Newcastle West, which is now part of the Happen brand, said everyone will benefit from being linked to a region-wide network.

“We see The Yard’s integration with Happen as a key support to facilitate up to 60 remote working jobs in West Limerick and to stimulate the local economy. This collaboration gives The Yard and its members access to a wider business network while also providing innovative solutions and support systems to grow our community.”

To find out more about Happen or to book a co-working space, simply log onto happenspace.ie

Happen can also be found on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @happenmidwest