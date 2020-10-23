Limerick Leader launches 5@5 - A new shop local initiative

The latest Covid-19 lockdown - which came into effect at midnight on October 21 and will last for six weeks - has been a major blow for local businesses across the Treaty County.

When it comes to such restrictions, our famed local shops, owned by family, friends and neighbours, have experience in adapting to the stringent public health measures.

Many will be better able to cope and deal with this lockdown - whether that is through click and collect for their customers, appointment only or perspex screens. There are a myriad of ways that shops are operating in accordance and within the public health guidelines.

Walking through the city or any town in Limerick this week, things will certainly feel quieter, but that doesn’t mean businesses aren’t operating in innovative and new ways.

On www.limerickleader.ie today, a Five@Five initiative began where five businesses which are still operating are flagged on the website and the information is shared out on social media for people to be made aware of their services. Within a few weeks, there will be hundreds of businesses highlighted and people in Limerick need to make sure they support those enterprises.

Today's 5 @ 5

Foot Solutions

https://www.footsolutions.ie/limerick/

@FootSolLimerick

Foot-Solutions-Limerick-151733974992157/



We are delighted to announce that we are now open and will be operating on an appointment only basis for a few weeks to ensure your visit is as safe and efficient as possible. If you would like to book an appointment please book online, email limerick@footsolutions.com or call 061 40 4849 and leave your name and phone number. We will ring you back to book your appointment.

Please note that, for your safety, we have had to make some changes to our stores and procedures. To find out more on what to expect from your visit please click here **

click through link https://www.footsolutions.ie/covid-19-in-store/

Joe McKenna https://www.joemckenna.ie/



Top Branded Tool Specialists









Fergusons Hearing Clinic

https://fergusonshearingaidclinic.ie/

We remain open by appointment. Hearing tests, Hearing Aids

Chemstore

https://www.chemstore.ie/

Market Leaders for Environmental and Safety Solutions, Chemical, Fire Proof and Gas Storage, Bunded Safety Warehouses, Spill Response & Site Safety.





The Home Office Shop

Office-Supplies/The-Home-Office-Shop-107539502647905/

The Home Office Shop supplies all your home office and school needs. From Printers and Ink cartridges to school bags, pencils & writing pads. We also offer a printing, laminating and binding service.



Wellies can be purchased if you need them, a trophy engraved, a voucher bought for a loved one to use down the road. There is trade bubbling underneath lockdown 2.0. This one feels different, it feels like businesses are better able to cope and all going well, survive.

That’s what’s most important, that we help these premises to survive so our community can continue thriving when this nightmare is over. But it is important that when we spend, we don’t spend online with big multinational companies.

Of course, there are businesses which are more profoundly impacted by the measures to combat the virus. Pubs, restaurants have had to close but many have put in place a means of operating on some level through takeaways or mobile “pint van” deliveries. Hair salons have closed, but they may still have online sales of hair products that include Christmas sets of shampoos, conditioners and other hair treatments.

Gyms may not be operating but you can still become a member, many are offering their equipment for people to use at homes and almost all are providing online classes.

There is no excuse for not putting every penny of your curtailed Christmas shopping expenditure into a Limerick business. And the person receiving the gift will appreciate it all the more that it comes from home.

There may not be footfall on the floors of premises, but you can still support the brave people soldiering on behind the scenes or out front of house. And that is the abiding message, a little goes a long way with local businesses.

A takeaway cappuccino and a wrap for €9 every day, might not seem like a lot to you, but over the course of a year, it pays the wage of an employee, or an electricity bill.

Profit before tax at UK based online fashion retailer Asos rocketed 329% to almost €160m for the year to August 31 as a result of strong demand through the pandemic. You can be sure that a certain amount of that revenue came from this Green Isle and imagine what even a fraction of that expenditure would do for local businesses.

If you like to shop online, that’s fair enough, you like to find a good bargain, that’s fair enough. But don’t throw your money away to some business a thousand miles away. You can shop locally and find those bargains here too. If you are going online when doing the Christmas shopping this year, let’s order from local shops. They have just the same ability to cater to your needs as any faceless International retail corporation.



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.