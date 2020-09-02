SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader Reader pics - Back to School 2020

Back to School 2020 will be like no other, but the first day at school pictures, front door and all, will remain the same.

In these strange times, let us help celebrate the big day as kids head off on their next adventure.



The Limerick Leader will publish your 'first day at school' pictures in our print editions and online over the coming days and weeks as we all try and make the best of the 'new normal'



Just send your pictures and some detail on the school and kids names to news@limerickleader.ie