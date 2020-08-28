SLIDESHOW: Limerick's Shane Larkin has photography in his blood

IF you cut Shane Larkin his blood type would be negative as photography is in his DNA.

Shane, of Michael Martin Photography, said photography was always in his life growing up as his grandfather – Mickey Martin – established the business in 1954.

The Corbally man attended St Munchin’s before doing a year of marketing management in college.

“Then my uncle, Michael Martin, approached me and asked me would I like to join the family photography business and I jumped at the opportunity. I would have always been around cameras and the studio environment so I suppose it was only natural that some of it rubbed off on me,” said Shane, who studied at the university of life.

“I never went to college. I just learned everything through watching how my grandfather and uncle would do things. It didn’t take long before I was getting a grasp of settings on cameras and lighting set-ups etc.

“I’ll be forever grateful to my uncle for the knowledge he passed on to me over the years; for inspiring me to the awards I’ve won and the business he established and passed on to me.”

Over the years photography has been very good to Shane.

“It has allowed me to travel all over Europe to work at various events and meet some very famous people. Every day is a different day in the photography world which makes every day an interesting day.”

One question we have asked everybody in this series is, “What makes a great photographer?”

“I’d say, first and foremost, you have to have a passion for photography. Secondly, you have to have an eye for it and be aware of what’s going on around you and then it’s down to being able to spot the finer details in the photo.

“I’ve seen many photographers that have the most expensive top of the range camera equipment and can't see the obvious photo opportunity in front of them! So it’s important to have an eye for it more than anything and be able to catch the moment and make a forever lasting memory.”

See www.michaelmartinphotography.ie for more.