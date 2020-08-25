SLIDESHOW: Tide rises as Storm Francis takes hold in Limerick City

Met Éireann weather warning for Storm Francis remains in place as Limerick City battles with high tide on the Shannon.

There is a status YELLOW - RAINFALL warning for Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath Intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected until Tuesday night at 9pm, leading to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with surface flooding.

We could be in a bit of bother here. pic.twitter.com/fGZS5gMG6B — Andrew Cunneen (@Cunneen92) August 25, 2020