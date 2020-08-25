Limerick exhibition showcases artists associated with the city over the past 50 years

A new exhibition has opened in the Limerick City Gallery of Art (LCGA) highlighting the links between artists and Limerick over the past half a century.

Limerick Connections is an exhibition of works by artists associated with Limerick from the 1970s to the present day

A total of 67 artists are included in the show with a strong emphasis on painting.

The diverse nature of the exhibition gives a full appraisal of how techniques and subject matter have changed over the last 50 years but the fundamental gesture of painting remains the same.

It seemed appropriate that after the enforced period of lockdown that Limerick City Gallery of Art has delved into its Permanent Collection to ‘dust down’ this treasure trove of works.

These are by artists who are strongly connected to Limerick and who have won national acclaim or by younger artists who undoubtedly will go on to great things.

Director/ Curator with Limerick City Gallery of Art Una McCarthy said: “The Permanent Collection has a very proud tradition of supporting artists from this era including Jack Donovan, Walter Verling, Tom Fitzgerald, Vivienne Bogan, John Shinnors through the 1980s and 1990s with artists Diana Copperwhite, Áine Nic Giolla Coda and Robert Ryan represented.”

“We are delighted to include work by younger artists as well such as Ramon Kassam and Gillian Kenny and finally new work by graduates from the recent 2020 Degree show which was held recently in LCGA.”

Limerick City Gallery of Art is currently open 10 am -5 pm Monday to Saturday and 12 noon – 5 pm on Sunday.

It isn’t necessary to make an appointment unless it is a group of seven or more people.