Kilkee business brings back the 'humble' postcard with new app

The humble postcard had become an endangered commodity. For the longest time ‘Selfies’ and social media took over from buying and mailing the scenic “wish you were here” sentiment. But the humble postcard became a hero again in recent times when the simple act of a writing and sending a personal note became a powerful link to connect people and communities who had to remain apart. A small fledgling business based in Kilkee in Co Clare has found a way to marry the powerful smartphone and the humble postcard with its clever PostASelfie App.

The PostASelfie App was developed on the Microsoft Azure platform and is available free to download from Google Play or the Apple App store. It allows users to easily create and share cherished moments, with just a few clicks, straight from their phone in a process lasting just a few seconds. It uses the Stripe secure payment system and for just €3.99 a person can transform a photo from their phone into a personalised postcard which is mailed off anywhere in the world with a real Irish postage stamp.

"We came up with the idea of a simple-to-use app which combines the magic of a personal photograph with the enduring delight that people get when they receive a postcard from a friend, loved one or neighbour," said Adrian McCusker, Founder of PostASelfie "It is so nice to be able to facilitate the process of sending someone something personal in the post and bringing a smile. Particularly if they are feeling lonely or isolated. I can see our postcards capturing a moment in time during this pandemic. I feel that these strange times are making people more thoughtful and kind." he said

Just 25 years ago more than 20 million postcards were sold each year, but now the number has dipped down to just five or six million. A study revealed that just 16pc of people now send postcards while on a foreign holiday - compared to 80pc in the 1970s. Around 36pc of people said they opted not to send postcards because it was too difficult to find stamps or post boxes while overseas. However, PostASelfie eliminates the posting issues involved as this is now done with just a tap or a click!

In a post Covid-19 world, Adrian hopes that the App will continue to transform cherished photographs into personalised postcards. “There are so many magical moments that we capture with our smartphones but these pictures rarely ever see the light of day.” He said “People are starting to get really creative now with the App and we are now seeing lots of ‘New Baby’, ‘Engagement’ and Communion and Confirmation cards. Over the last few months Irish families have created some beautiful ‘Missing You’ cards for grandparents and wonderful staycation postcards for loved ones abroad. ‘First Day at School’ will be a milestone this year and a moment many will wish to share. PostASelfie is a very simple process and I am lucky to have a very loyal and efficient team headed up by Rebecca Harte. We like to get postcards printed, stamped and posted the same day. Interestingly, you can post a postcard from our App from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in just a few clicks without ever leaving your chair."