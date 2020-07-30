Hotel at Adare Manor reopens for overnight guests

Today, Thursday, Adare Manor will reopen its doors to overnight guests. Alongside heightened health and safety protocols, the property will debut new guest experiences and enhanced outdoor activities.

New Food & Beverage Experiences:

Adare Manor has curated new food and beverage experiences for guests upon their return. Guests will discover new ways to dine on property while also embracing the outdoor areas of the estate. New outdoor seating has been arranged on the Carriage House terrace overlooking the grounds and a new picnic series will launch on July 30th. A new picnic series will offer items from the resort’s highly popular Afternoon Tea menu, as well as oysters and champagne, sweet treats from a customised Adare Manor ice-cream stand, and more. All guest rooms and suites will continue to offer complimentary mini bar items, including Adare Manor chocolate bars and shortbread while all in-room dining menus will offer a varied selection for guests to choose from should they wish to dine in the privacy of their own rooms.

Enhanced Outdoor Activities:

Ahead of Adare Manor’s reopening, the resort has enhanced its 840-acre grounds to ensure a beautiful setting for the return of open-air activities. The estate offers unparalleled open space across its extensive parklands and woodlands, all in a safe and relaxing environment. Guests will discover a vast array of outdoor activities such as walking, running and cycling trails, exploration of manicured gardens (formal French gardens, the arboretum, and walled gardens), several self-guided audio tours (historical tour, mindfulness meditation tour), horse and carriage tours, wildlife watching, fishing, archery, falconry, clay pigeon shooting, gun dog training experience, golf on the award-winning championship course which was designed by Tom Fazio and is the future host venue of the 2027 Ryder Cup, along with an array of new activities such as yoga, meditation, treasure hunts, and bush trail adventures.

Updated Amenities:

The only La Mer Spa in Ireland and UK will re-open at Adare Manor with new measures and training in place that will see revised luxury treatments that comply with the highest safety standards. The resort are also scheduled to open a new fitness and wellness facility on the estate in September where guests will be able to enjoy many brand-new activities. The Golf Course at Adare Manor has already re-opened with updated guidelines for players to follow on course.

New Overnight Packages:

Whether visitors are planning a short stay at the celebrated resort, or looking to make Adare Manor their home base during an extended visit, the property is now offering new packages available for overnight guests:

Adare Manor Retreat:

A two- or three-night stay in the manor house with guaranteed upgrade to Deluxe Room, daily breakfast, candlelit seasonal dinner for two in the fine-dining Michelin Oak Room Restaurant, and dinner for two in The Carriage House Restaurant.

A Perfect Home Base: As an alternative to the manor house accommodations, Adare Manor is home to two- and four-bedroom self-catering Manor Lodges that sleep between 4-8 persons. All lodges have their own private entrance, dining room, living room and kitchenettes and provide a true home-away-from-home private stay, with access to all the amenities of the resort. The property is offering discounts on extended stays in the Manor Lodges including three nights with 30% discount, five nights with 40% discount and seven nights with 50% discount.



Speaking today, Colm Hannon, Chief Executive, Adare Manor said:

“We are delighted to reopen Adare Manor, today and the team are very much looking forward to welcoming guests back to the resort. We have new and enhanced experiences for guests to enjoy. With the health and wellbeing of our team and guests always paramount, we have introduced additional welfare measures including the latest body temperature technology across the resort. We have also made a commitment to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation. In addition, we have a dedicated team of Resort COVID-19 Ambassadors coordinating our response, and this team will continue to oversee the implementation of all guidelines and measures required across the entire resort. In the current environment, we want to provide as much assurance as possible for our team and guests visiting the resort.”