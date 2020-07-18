SLIDESHOW: The devil is in the detail - photographer Arthur Ellis

SOMETIMES the best pictures you get are when you are on your way to somewhere else, says Arthur Ellis.

A case in point is the stunning photograph of Arthur’s own children waiting for their school bus one snowy morn. Arthur was heading off on a job when he spotted the horse and foal in the background and clicked before they trotted off. Whatever he took later in the day couldn’t possibly compare.

Like many of those who have featured in this series, Arthur came to photography after first choosing something else to study in college.

He grew up in Raheen, attended St Clement’s College before heading to DIT to do a diploma course in Business.

After a short time in retail the creative world beckoned and Arthur did a course in film production in Cork. In this digital world, dark rooms are about as common as a Dodo strolling down O’Connell Street but it is where Arthur honed his craft.

“Two days a week were spent in the dark room learning film processing and enlargement. It was there I developed my love for image making and the process of creating a final print.

“I was offered work experience in a well established photographic agency in Cork city in 1997 and the rest as they say is history. I spent a couple of years with the team in Press 22 in Limerick and worked alongside John Kelly as a staff photographer in The Clare Champion before setting up as a freelancer in 2012,” said Arthur.

One question we have asked everyone who has taken part in this feature is - what makes a good photographer ?

“I suppose it comes down to telling a story, capturing a scene without intrusion or interference. Everybody’s idea of what is a good photograph is completely different and should be.

“What separates the image maker from the average image taker is in the details. The composition has to be appealing to the eye. The lighting has to be just right and of course the timing is hugely important.

“However, ultimately it’s the reaction and response the image evokes that gives it the appeal. If the viewer is drawn in and considers it then the job is done,” said Arthur.

And the job was most definitely done in these six photographs.

See arthurellisphotography.ie for more.