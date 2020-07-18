SLIDESHOW: Limerick drive-in bingo is new reality after lockdown

BINGO returned to Limerick for the first time since lockdown at the weekend and two local charities are set to benefit.

Hundreds of people from across Munster flocked to the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare for the drive-in bingo which was organised by frontline workers from Rathkeale.

To comply with social distancing, players had to remain in or close to their cars as Noel Whyte called the numbers from a specially erected stage.

“During lockdown, we had no bingo, we had to stay inside at home that was it – no Mass, no nothing but sure that’s the way it goes,” said 80-year-old Denis O’Connor from Knockaderry who used to attend bingo four nights a week before lockdown.

“I love bingo, I play every week. This is the first time we have done this, it’s strange but but I like it – it’s better outside,” said Sheila Cleary from Nenagh.

Video: For an excellent video report from this event click here:



Marion Daly from Buttevant arrived an hour early to ensure she and her friend Nora Davern secured a prime spot. “Oh my God bingo – it’s so long since we played it. I used to play six nights a week (before lockdown), I’ve never been to drive-in bingo before – it could be the coming thing,” she smiled.

One of the organisers of Sunday’s event – Garda Enda Moroney – said he’s glad to be able to raise funds for Milford Hospice and Pieta.

“Milford Hospice would be very close to my own heart, my father died there two years ago and both charities are exceptional and they give so much to society and we just wanted to give something small back to them,” he said.