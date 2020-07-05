SLIDESHOW: Climbing Everest 'Limerick-style'

THE summit of Sliabh Riagh in the Ballyhouras didn’t know what hit it on the longest day of the year when it was visited by 300 people - one of whom was carrying a small rock from the Himalayas no less!

Over 18 hours on June 21, runners, walkers and climbers set out on a mission - to achieve a new record for Glenbrohane, to try and climb the equivalent of Mount Everest, the highest mountain on the planet, by conquering their local ‘Everest’ several times.

And it was a case of mission accomplished at 7.45am by a relay of people spaced out in groups every 15 minutes.

“I can’t explain how important this walk was for people,” said Morgan Murphy, one of the event organisers.

“From the car park in Glenbrohane to the top of the mountain is 270 metres in altitude. People were just so in awe of it. They were meeting all these other people. After the lockdown there was extra enthusiasm - out of everything is born some good,” he added.

The second time ‘Everest’ was conquered was at 9.15am and it continued on with the third Everest climb completed at 10.45am.

“From then on it was a constant flow of people up and down the mountain, some doing it four times, more three and two and at the end of the day Everest had been climbed 11 times with over 300 people enjoying what turned out to be a lovely day,” said Morgan.

The guidelines around Covid-19 recommendations were observed by the constant stream of people up and down the mountain who were able to stop for a chat (at a two metre distance) with people they had not met for over three months.

“People are realising what is outside our back door - so many things that we didn't have to travel the world to see. On a clear day from the top of Sliabh Riagh you can see down to Waterford. People are waiting for next year already,” smiled Morgan.

Andrew Walsh, originally from Knocklong came carrying a small rock from the Himalayas. His daughter Martha who is living in India brought it home to him.

“He took it up himself and carried it back down again and then gave it to me to take up,” Morgan explained. “I took a photograph of it up at the top. I was afraid of my life I was going to lose it. There is nothing special about it only that it came from half ways around the world!”

According to Morgan the event which was run by Glenbrohane Community Association was “a huge success”.

“There was a huge sense of togetherness and people put their hands in their pockets and contributed to the bucket collection for CareBright in Bruff, totalling €2,775.20.

“We had plenty of help throughout the day with the bucket collection and we also had the Hill Walking Community Radio Group who manned Base Camp and the route making sure that everything ran smoothly.

“It was a proud day for Glenbrohane and Glenbrohane Community Association would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who walked, ran, called up to contribute to the collection and gave money before and after the event. From now on when I am asked what is the best walk I ever did I'll say it's the Sunday I climbed Mount Everest!”