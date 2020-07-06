SLIDESHOW: Limerick's Glenstal wins at 'Young Economist of the Year 2020 finals'

GLENSTAL Abbey School’s stock is through the roof after students won two trophies and 22 gold and silver medals in the Young Economist of the Year 2020 finals.

George O’Leary won the TY Category. His very timely project, When China Sneezes; Ireland Catches a Cold, examined government policy in relation to Irish companies’ trade with China and the repercussions following the outbreak of Covid-19 initially in China.

Headmaster, Br Martin Browne OSB and principal, Carmel Honan, are both very proud of the performance of all students and applauded George’s achievement as “excellent news”. George, from Nenagh, says that Business and Economics are his “passions in life”.

“This success is one of the greatest in my life and I wouldn’t have achieved it without the assistance, motivation and dedication of my teachers in Glenstal,” said George, who will be invited to government buildings and Minister for Finance’s office.

George describes how his Economics teacher, Mairead O’Sullivan, who was his junior cycle Business teacher also, has given him “the knowledge and ability to believe in myself over the years and for this project”.

Glenstal also had a junior winning team. The second trophy was won in the Junior category by a first year team captained by Aedan O'Kelly, Wicklow, which included Callum Hughes, Lisnagry; William Walker, Thailand; Edward Franklin, Pallasgreen. They investigated factors affecting the Irish economy of inward tourism into Ireland in 2020.

Another gold medal team was captained by Tommy McNamara, Ennis and included Alex Courtney, Murroe; Olivier Hilaire, Murroe; Fionn Stack, Listowel; Oliver Springett, London.

Their project was called A Farmer's Life for me? - An investigation into the economic consequences for young people of opting for a life in agriculture rather than other professional pursuits.

There were three silver medal winning teams from Glenstal at the final. These included a project investigating the effects of Ireland’s imports and exports on the Irish economy. This team comprised Colum Hanly and Paul O’Kane, both Pallasgreen; Anselme Callens, France; Christian Kinahane, Ballina/Killaloe.

Hugo Phelan, Kilkenny, captained the silver medal winning team that researched the Gender Pay Gap in Sport. His teammates were Lochlann Frawley, Askeaton; Donncha Ó Murthuile, Ballina/Killaloe,

and Eric White, Adare.

Third silver medal winning team were Cillian O’Donovan, Galway; Cillian Plummer, Castletroy; Teak Williams; Frederick Japy, Oranmore.