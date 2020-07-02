SLIDESHOW: Limerick Strand Hotel to open on July 3

Re-opening on Friday July 3rd, the Limerick Strand Hotel is inviting guests to come and explore the city and environs this summer.

Perched overlooking the River Shannon, blessed with superb facilities, warm and attentive staff plus a multi-award winning Chef, 4* Limerick Strand is the perfect place for an escape to the city or an ideal base for exploring the incredible surrounds of the Wild Atlantic Way .

“We have been busy over the past few months working hard to feed our community including meal drops to Front Line Staff and rolling out our “call & collect “ food offering. However, nothing beats welcoming guests back into the safe embrace of the Limerick Strand, where we have implemented procedures to ensure the well-being of both staff and customers” said Stephen O’ Connor, General Manager.

To celebrate the re-opening they have some incredible offers available to book online with discounts including 10% off a 2 night stay, 15 % off 3 nights and 20% off 4 nights and with room rates starting from €155 per room per night, you can enjoy a few days exploring the city and region, re-connecting with friends and family and making new memories along the way. Family rooms are available from €185 per night (sleeps 2 adults and 2 kids under 12 yrs). Last year the hotel unveiled a new look for their contemporary bedrooms, suites and corridors refurbishing all and up-grading facilities.

Hotel guests can easily explore Limerick city on foot or hire a bike and take advantage of the green spaces along the Shannon river bank or go further a field and explore the beautiful wooden trails and parks which include Curraghchase Forest Park, Ballyhoura Mountain Trails & Cratloe Woods. For the energetic, why not grab a kayak and see Limerick from the water with Limerick City Kayak Tours. Limerick Strand offers a complimentary range of walking, running and cycling map routes for hotel guests and are happy to provide suggested driving itineraries if guests fancy venturing a little further for a day trip as Limerick is the gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way. Also, they are at hand to organise a round of golf at nearby Rathbane and Castletroy golf courses, should you fancy hitting the greens.



The city is packed with historic places of interest, activities, cultural hot spots and great food stops including the famous Milk Market. However, the city won’t be ‘packed’ so you will feel comfortable strolling and exploring this summer. Even better, why not order one of Executive Chef Tom Flavin's bespoke Limerick produce inspired Picnic Baskets to go? Using the best of local supplier produce, Tom has created a selection of freshly cut sandwiches, the Strand’s award winning scones and a miniature Dessert selection all washed down with a bottle of Attyflin Estate Apple Juice. Priced at €20 per person and €12.50 per child it is a keenly priced treat.

To make a reservation call 061 421800 or hello@ strandlimerick.ie for more details please visit www.strandlimerick.ie.