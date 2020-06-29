Six Limerick winners take the top spots for #BiodiversityTLC competition 

Following tough deliberations amongst the judges, the winners for the Team Limerick Clean-Up (TLC) #BiodiversityTLC competition have been selected.

TLC asked families and individuals to submit photos of nature in its element in their garden or local area. Almost 600 videos and images were submitted as part of the competition. From an Azure Damesfly to zestful birds and bees, the entries were wildly varied and innovative with the final six winners being:



‘Robin me flies’ – Aidan Ryan

Gull with Crab – Estelle O’Driscoll

Red Squirrel – Cathal Mullane

A Shrew – Joe and Julia Roche

Humming Bird Hawk Moth – Ber McElligott

Azure Damesfly – John Hardiman



TLC also received recognition from The United Nations Biodiversity Convention who congratulated the competition winners and recognised that initiatives such as Team Limerick Clean-Up “strengthen the three pillars of the Convention and bring us all one step closer to achieving our collective vision of significantly reducing the loss of biodiversity.” The winning entries will also feature on the UN Biodiversity social media platforms.



Commenting on the competition TLC Steering Committee member Helen O’Donnell said: “When we launched the competition in May, we couldn’t have imagined the creative and superb entries we received. We greatly appreciate the involvement from our judges Éanna Ní Lamhna, Des Cahill, Róisín Upton and Declan Hannon and we certainly did not envy their task of having to select the final six.”



Competition judge Éanna Ní Lamhna, said: “I am truly bowled over by the quality and variety of the almost six hundred entries. Pictures of landscapes, trees, flowers, birds, mammals and insects and even people came pouring it - each one a winner, as it records the biodiversity of habitats and species in Limerick. It is more difficult to get a winning focussed shot of a moving creature as there is usually only one chance before it is gone. So this is why the winners are all pictures of special unrepeatable moments captured by the patient, sharp-eyed photographer. Well done to all.”

Later this year entries will feature in a digital showcase around Limerick City and County.



Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, the official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, Limerick Post and Live95.