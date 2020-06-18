SLIDESHOW: Prestigious awards for Limerick college graduates

TWO graduates of Limerick School of Art and Design have won prestigious awards giving them further opportunities to develop and showcase their work.

Alicia Clooney and Frieda Breen have been separately given the chance to grow their professional art practice through an exhibition in Limerick City Gallery of Art and a residency at the National Sculpture Factory, Cork.

Both had studied Sculpture & Combined Media at LIT.

Alicia has been awarded the prestigious Limerick City Gallery of Art Exhibition Graduate Award while Frieda has been awarded the National Sculpture Factory Graduate Award.

The Dean of Limerick School of Art and Design and Director of Cultural Engagement, Mike Fitzpatrick, has congratulated both recipients.

“These awards from Limerick City Gallery of Art and the National Sculpture Factory are crucial to the recipients, as is the chance to develop their work and connect with the wider public. They now have the opportunity to expand their networks. Engaging with the public is a vital part of the graduates’ development as artists and creatives and we are delighted for Alicia and Frieda’s achievements.”

Selection for both awards is by student submission of their degree show artworks, which are viewed and selected by Úna McCarthy in LCGA and Programme Manager David O’ Brien in NSF.