SLIDESHOW: Limerick's well know photographer Liam Burke picks his favourite photographs

LIAM Burke’s photographs are amazing but his own story is even more so.

In early 2009, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“I had Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma of the central nervous system. Following chemo and radiation which did not work my doctor received a letter in May of that year from my oncologist stating that they were stopping all treatment and advised me to receive palliative care for the time I had left ‘which would not be significant’.

“Being a positive person I sought a spiritual solution and on July 31, 2009, God in his wisdom bestowed on me a healing miracle,” said Liam.

Eleven years on he continues to run the photographic agency Press 22.

Born in 1956, Liam grew up in Shelbourne Park. He learnt all about hard-work from parents, Kathleen and Bill.

“Between them they had a small grocery shop, the Mid-West franchise for Palm Grove ice cream and Perri crisps and during the summer a B&B. They also had a number of Aran sweater knitters in the region which they exported to the USA. From an early age along with my four sisters we would serve in the shop as soon as we could look over the counter.”

After secondary school, Liam went to New York for three months to raise money for a college education in NIHE.

“New York in 1973 was an eye-opener for a very timid 17-year-old teenager from Limerick. That experience exposed me to every culture, religion, the arts, museums, galleries and gadget shops where I bought my first camera. I worked two jobs, the first as a server in a delicatessen and the other as an assistant to a truck driver delivering soft drinks to bars and shops. Life was good and I discovered hard work brings substantial rewards.”

After coming home, Liam studied sales and marketing in NIHE. As part of the course he had to find a co-op job for six months.

“Luckily, my sister Julie was hitchhiking to Dublin and was picked up by Matt Russell, owner of the National Bakery. She mentioned my search for a job and following a brief interview on a Friday, I started work the following Monday morning having purchased my first suit and a little Honda motorbike.

“I was no sooner in the door on the first day when I was told there was a health inspector coming and I had to help clean the toilets. For many years under the guidance of Jim Baggot and Matt I was offered a full time job with a good salary and a company car - a gift horse in the mouth moment for a 19-year-old. I rose in the ranks and ended up buying the Danes Bakery in the Post Office lane with a loan from AIB.”

In the late 70s, Liam became friends with Noel Gavin who was finishing his photographic apprenticeship. Noel saw Liam’s interest in photography and after selling The Danes, they set up Press 22 as a photographic agency on April 1, 1984.

“In the early days things were tough but we still managed to borrow money from AIB to purchase the lease of 51 O’Connell Street after the The Limerick Weekly Echo had gone into liquidation leaving behind its archives, desks, typewriters etc Business was tough in the 80s so Noel moved to Dublin to set up a separate agency Allpix.

“Press 22 did very well there for many years establishing good contacts with local journalists and the national and local media. In the mid 90s we moved to Nicholas street where we still run Press 22 today.”

Now that anybody can take a good quality photo on their phone it is hard to believe it isn’t so long ago that it was all on film.

“Very quickly I realised the benefit of digital photography and spent thousands of euro investing in equipment and computers. As an example, if we had to do a job in Kilkee we would have to drive there, take photos, drive back, process the film, print from the negatives and type a caption, stick it to the back of the photograph, put it in an envelope marked for the relevant newspaper, then drive to Colbert Station and put it on the next train to Dublin or Cork.

“The newspapers would send a courier to pick up the envelope in Heuston or Kent for the Examiner - a process that could take six to eight hours. With digital we can now drive to Kilkee and have images anywhere in the world within 15 minutes of the photograph being taken.”

In 1989, Liam joined Concern as a photographic volunteer after being shocked and influenced by the famine that raged in Ethiopia and other parts of Africa. He has documented life in Rwanda, Angola, Liberia, Sudan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Haiti, Iraq, Somalia and Ethiopia to mention just a few..

He has won many national photographic awards and to this day Press 22 covers the main national newspapers and has a strong commercial and PR client base.

Eleven years after being diagnosed with “terminal cancer” Liam lives in Parteen with wife Pauline and has two adult children Sam and Liz, who live nearby in Limerick. He still owns a motorbike.