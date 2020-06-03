Lisnagry to Liverpool: Limerick Paramedic Emma Cosgrave to feature on hit BBC show

TUNE into BBC One this Thursday, June 4, at 9pm to see a Limerick frontline hero in action in Liverpool.

Up to 4 million people in the UK are expected to tune into the new series of Ambulance. The documentary series takes a detailed look at ambulance services, from the highly pressurised control rooms to the crews on the street.

Emma Cosgrave, aged 22, from Lisnagry is a paramedic on the street. Her own story is very similar to a person she helps on the prorgamme.

“One of the jobs I go to is an elderly lady who moved over to Liverpool when she was in her teens, fell in love and never went home. I think they liked that story because I actually work with my partner who I met through the ambulance service and he is from Liverpool. We both work from a busy city centre ambulance base and he has made being away from home that little bit easier,” said Emma, a daughter of Natasha and Brian.

She attended Castletroy College before training in the University of Limerick to be a paramedic.

“During my course I got the opportunity to go and work with the North West Ambulance Service in the UK. I am still working over in Liverpool and loving every minute of it. I have just completed my final assignment as part of my paramedic studies degree and am looking forward to graduating in August.

“It is very hard being away from home at the moment but when the time comes and family and friends can be reunited again our sacrifice and hard work will pay off,” said Emma.

Her role in Ambulance was actually filmed over St Patrick’s weekend in March, 2019. The world was a very different place.

“The last three months have been very difficult. We have been to very difficult and upsetting jobs related to Covid-19 along with all the other medical and trauma emergencies we get on a daily basis.

“Luckily, I have an amazing team of co-workers around me who are like my adopted Liverpool family. Our restrictions are being lifted and it is my hope that in the not so distant future I will be able to see all my family and friends again. The reunion will be amazing knowing the sacrifices and hard work we have all put in to stay healthy and safe,” said Emma.

While she is keeping the exact detail close to her chest, Emma does reveal the makers of Ambulance have decided to close the episode with a beautiful sentiment to Ireland and Limerick.

“​I am so proud to be Irish but even more importantly so proud to be from Limerick.” Tune in this Thursday night.