SLIDESHOW: Limerick's 'Eager Beavers' climb equivalent of Mount Everest six times!

A GROUP of Beaver Scouts from County Limerick have walked over 250,000 steps - the equivalent of Mount Everest over five times - to raise awareness and funds for Pieta House.

Fourteen children from Ballybricken 46th Beaver Scouts came together, apart, to hike up and down their stairs, around their houses, and down their roads (within 5km!) as part of a group effort to virtually climb some of the tallest peaks in the world.

The group achieved a total of 276,664 steps over the weekend of May 8 – 10 as part of the Hike for Hope in aid of Pieta House.

That's the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest 6.2 times, Carrauntoohil 53.3 times or walking the entire Ballyhoura Way 2.3 times!

“They went around their houses, some of them went down the road, some of them did it with their parents around their locality and some of them did it literally themselves going up and down the stairs,” explained Cian Browne, Beaver Section Leader, Ballybricken 46th.

The children ranged in age from six to nine years.

“They did it over a couple of days - the Friday, Saturday or Sunday. We set a goal for them to do 1,000 steps a day or over the weekend even. We didn't want to put pressure on them. They are a great little bunch, they really are,” Cian added.

Families and friends of the Beavers have been supporting their efforts by donating to Pieta House on their gofundme page.

Local communities along with local scout groups across the country have long supported the annual Darkness into Light event to raise funds for Pieta House. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Darkness into Light walk will not happen until later in the year.

A small group of volunteers from Scouting Ireland considered ways that they could continue to support Pieta House and Hike for Hope was the result.