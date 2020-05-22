SLIDESHOW: Limerick teens' unique take on masters of artworks

A COUNTY Limerick secondary school has come up with a novel way to keep the creative juices of their students flowing - they’ve organised a competition inspired by some of the world's most famous artworks.

Students from first year right up to sixth year at Colaiste Iosaef secondary school in Kilmallock were set the challenge to recreate famous art pieces at home.

And over the past fortnight they’ve been busy perfecting their poses.

“Students were given a project to recreate a famous painting at home using whatever means possible,” explained Niamh O'Hara, art teacher at Colaiste Iosaef in Kilmallock.

“Students have had two weeks to come up with their pictures, and work on refining them. It's amazing what our students have done with what is available around their homes, the ingenuity is outstanding and we at Colaiste Iosaef are so proud of the online engagement from our students,” Ms O’Hara added.

Among the famous artwork recreated was the Mona Lisa, but with a twist!

In keeping with the times student Cara Davern decided to add a mask to her interpretation of the masterpiece and name it The Corona Lisa.

Salome Bearing the Head of St John the Baptist on a Tray (Bible) was submitted by Clodagh Dillon.

Student Jean O Riordan submitted a delightful recreation of the stunning oil on canvas, Never Mind, dating from 1907 by British artist Arthur John Elsley. Elsley captures the free spirit and innocence of childhood in the painting which depicts three joyful children playing with a trio of exuberant kittens as their devoted Saint Bernard watches on.

Sophie Coway’s entry was based on The Son of Man, a 1964 painting by the Belgian surrealist painter René Magritte. The most eye-catching aspect of the masterpiece is the man's face is largely obscured by a hovering green apple.

The art project forms part of Colaiste Iosaef’s annual House Cup.

“We have four houses that take part, Red, Green, Blue and Orange. This year we have had to move our sports day/House Cup challenges online and it has been an unbelievable success, uplifting our students and stimulating their sportsmanship and creativity,” explained Ms O’Hara.

Colaiste Iosaef has a thriving art department. The school has been highly successful in Junk Kouture every year - the fashion competition using recycled materials. They were All Ireland winners in 2013, we also hold two southern titles.