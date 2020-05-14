SLIDESHOW:  Limerick ICA members put their craft skills to good use for our frontline staff

THERE won’t be a duvet cover safe in any house in County Limerick, smiles Annette Long, Limerick ICA Federation president.

Even duvet covers have been cut up to make laundry bags for scrubs. “Everything that we can get our hands we are using,” said Ms Long.

Limerick ICA’s involvement in making scrubs and laundry bags started last month. Sinead Lawlor, a costume designer in Dublin, had the idea of helping out health care workers by sewing scrubs for these everyday heroes. She set up a Go Fund Me page and got a huge response.

So much so that her company was overwhelmed. She turned to the largest women’s organisation in Ireland - the Irish Countrywomen’s Association. National President, Josephine Helly, sent out an SOS to members nationwide for sewers and she got a wonderful response, including from Limerick.

Eighty sets of scrubs were delivered to Mary Moloney, arts and crafts specialist in the Limerick Federation, ready for sewing. Twenty nine ICA ladies from nine guilds – Fedamore, Grange, Castleconnell, Cappamore, Murroe/Boher, Oola, Mungret/St Pauls, Feenagh and Drombanna – stepped up to the mark. Mary organised the distribution and collection of the finished scrubs.

They were distributed to St Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen; St Vincent’s, Lisnagry; Milford Care Centre; St John’s Hospital and the dialysis department in UHL.

“These were received with such gratitude that the Limerick Federation thought it would be a good idea to make some more,” said Limerick ICA PRO Maura Walsh.

Aideen Fitzpatrick had set up a Go Fund Me page with the two 2018 Limerick All-Ireland winning teams -PPE for Limerick Hospitals. See Leader Sport for more. Treasurer Anne Gabbett, after discussion with federation president Annette Long, donated €500. Two other ICA Guilds donated money. The Pioneers Total Abstinence Association gave €200.

Mary Moloney contacted her former boss Alison Stubbins, manager of Michael Guiney’s Limerick to source more fabric. Alison got permission from head office and relevant authorities to open the shop and Mary arrived home with 200 metres of cotton fabric purchased with the donated funds. Alison also donated a further 25 metres of cotton and 15 spools of thread.

“With all this fabric we are hoping to make a further forty plus sets of scrubs for our healthcare workers. We have a waiting list of facilities,” said Ms Walsh.

In addition to the scrubs, members have been making laundry bags. These are useful for storing the worn scrubs and both bag and scrubs can be put in the washing machine, cutting down on handing used scrubs. Mainistir na Féile members have make loads of masks - again these are for distribution to various health care facilities.

Federation president, Ms Long said Limerick ICA ladies are delighted to have helped our health care workers in this way.

“We were glad to put on the green jersey and do our bit for our country and community in these strange and uncertain times. It was good to be able to put our time and our talent to good use as we stay well apart,” said Ms Long.