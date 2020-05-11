SLIDESHOW: Three cheers for Limerick pensioners who walked over 250 miles

THE MANAGER of a sheltered housing complex in Adare describes the residents as "walking history books of life".

And now the men and women of Embury Close have walked into the history books after completing a 257 mile walkathon.

Simon Baker, manager, came up with the idea of a walkathon on their grounds because some elderly people "feel almost imprisoned and feel that they have got nothing to give society".

He started a Go Fund Me page for those wishing to support the walkathon. The three beneficiaries are Alone, Barnardos and Milford. To date they have raised over €6,700.

Irish rugby and soccer greats Paul O’Connell and Damien Duff were among those to sent videos of support. Prominent Limerick publican Charlie Chawke toasted their success. The residents’ families, friends and the whole of Adare was behind them.

On Bank Holiday Monday, after 13 days, walking 10 hours a day, they crossed the finish line. The 20 participants aged from 65 to close to 90 walked a total of 257.15 miles. Simon said it is the equivalent of walking from Adare to Dublin and back again

"I am so proud of all the residents. They doubted themselves in the beginning but each one of them, day by day grew and became more determined. Come rain or shine they walked.

"They proved to the nation and to themselves that just because you are over 65 doesn’t mean you don’t still have fire and spirit - you can still contribute to society. They worked as a team and inspired a community,” said Simon.

