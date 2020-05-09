SLIDESHOW: Limerick life under lockdown recorded in ‘doortraits’

A MERE three months ago none of us knew what cocooning or social distancing were and now the Covid-19 pandemic has given birth to another new development - the Doortrait.

Photographer Kaspars Sarovarcenko of Black Diamond Photography in Newcastle West has started taking photographs during the lockdown of people standing beside or near their doorway.

Those photographed range from tiny babies up to people in their 70s.His plan is to open an exhibition when the lockdown is lifted showcasing prints of all the photos. The location is yet to be decided.

Offering a twist on the traditional portrait shot, the concept has become increasingly popular all over the world as people look for new ways to record the extraordinary lockdown of 2020.

“The idea came from America - they started over there. Obviously they were hit very strongly over there so a photographer in one of the towns started doing portraits at or near the doorway. It was in my head all the time to do it and I said why don’t I just go for it,” explained photographer Kaspars Sarovarcenko of Black Diamond Photography in Newcastle West.

And the response? “Incredible,” says Kaspars, “all the people want to have the moment captured. Some people texted me looking to do it but most of the time I was cruising around with the camera in the pram. I was out walking with the baby and old people would be at the door and I would tell them what I was doing and they would be happy enough to pose for the photo. It’s funny because their grandchildren in places like Australia follow me on Facebook and it was a lovely surprise for them.”

Kaspars started taking the photographs two weeks ago and by the end of this week he expects to have in the region of 300 images - all taken within the vicinity of Newcastle West. Those photographed range from tiny babies up to people in their 70s.

A native Latvia, Kaspars has been living in Newcastle West since 2006. He married Vanessa Danaher, the daughter of Mary and Tom Danaher from just outside Old Mill near Newcastle West. They have two children Hailey, 2, and Harper, 10 months.