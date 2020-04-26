SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' - Thank You

With the coronavirus lockdown measures to continue at least until May 5, we asked readers to give us an example of the beauty that surrounds them - 2km of course from their homes in our photo competition, which has been sponsored by Clean Ireland Recycling.

We have received hundreds of entries from all over Limerick city and county and we are truly amazed at the quality and sheer beauty of the photographs we received. The closing date for entries has now passed and below are some of the pictures we had not shared with you previously.

Tomorrow, Monday, the Limerick Leader team will publish a poll of some of the 'best' pictures taken of Limerick. Readers will have a chance to vote for their favourite. Following that first poll, a second, Top10, poll will be published on Tuesday morning, to allow a winner of the 2km Challenge to be picked.

Keep an eye out in Thursday's Limerick Leader Broadsheet edition for the winning photograph.

On a final note, thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph. We are truly grateful and it has given everyone in the Limerick Leader something to smile about in this trying times.

See you all tomorrow for the Poll.