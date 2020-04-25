SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' shows off talent and beauty in City and County

-
Ardagh Co Limerick Kind Regards, Bridie Murphy
-
Name: Darren Beckett Location: Rhebogue Taken: Plassey Riverwalk
-
-
-
-
Greg Sarzynski in Murroe. Photo taken at home as part of our family project.
-
Deirdre O Connor CROAGH Co Limerick
-
-
-
-
Beatrice butterfly. Taken out my back garden. I'm living in the Ballysimon area and my name is Denise Constable.
-
I’d like to enter this picture taken by my Daughter Clodagh Bennett of 18 Fitzgerald Place, Limerick. Her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Ruby and Daisy waiting for their 2km social Distancing walk. Many thanks Joe Maher
-
Lucy Ward, from Gouldavoher. Photo taken at Quinn’s Cross Roundabout.
-
-
Una Kirby
-
Name: Nigel Portley Address: North Circular Road View of Cruises' St. from O'Connell St. during Covid.
-
-
Ronan OBrien Age 11. From Murroe Picture taken at my House. Pictures name: Life through a toilet roll.
-
Shane O'Brien Castleconnell
-
-
This photo was taken by my daughter Emma o Leary aged 12 while out for a walk on Castletroy college road earlier this week. Rgds Mary
-
Robert Brock
-
-
-
-
Paul Frawley, Limerick
-
-
-
-
Shepherd's delight on a beautiful evening walk near the old town walk kilmallock. Photo Tom Quinn kilmallock
-
Beautiful view of evening sun in millmount kilmallock. Photo Tom Quinn
-
Amie Markham I live in Garryowen and these pictures were taken from Arthur's Quay Park Limerick
-
-
Conor Kelly, Clarina with his dog "Wheetabix" enjoying the sunshine in their back garden
-
Gavin Sheehan
-
-
-
-
-
Mairead Keogh Russell
-
-
-
-
-
James moloney from limerick city centre taken on the way home from work at the break of dawn. (McNamara lake) O'Brien's bridge
-
Name: Paul Moloney Address: Ballylanders, County Limerick Picture taken: between Ballylanders village and Cullane via the Bog Road
-
View from Athlunkard Bridge Limerick From Paul Sheridan Corbally Limerick
-
The Photograph was taken in the fields to the rear of Our family home, (on the 11th of April 2020) in Ballingarry, Co. Limerick. Regards Louise Clancy
-
Ian Moore
-
Kieran Coffey from Mulgrave street and I took this photo from the old courthouse well within the 2km
-
"Sunrise Reflection" - taken from Bishops Quay (beside the Memorial to Merchant Seamen) By Peter Hunt
-
Picture taken by Martin O Halloran at Thomond Park Stadium.
-
Nathalie Roche in Garryowen.
-
-
-
Jake and Lia Clifford Ardagh who are intent on getting to their grandparents’ house by hook or by crook! Kind Regards, Bridie Murphy
-
2km challenge taken at the end of my road in Lisnagry on the Shannon. Regards Nancy Geary
-
Mary Magdalene church, on Monaleen road, during a late evening walk. I love the effect of street lights on the building. I live in Monaleen. Thanks! Gianni Angelini
-
Blue tit taken in my back garden in Lisnagry. Regards, Nancy Geary
-
Mark Callanan Templeglantine
-
-
-
Sarah Walters from Churchfield, photo taken at poor man's kilkee.
-
Amanda Broderick
-
'Hide & Seek' ...Kildimo Co. Limerick. By Anne Cusack.
-
'Untouched Landscape' Kildimo Co. Limerick By Tara Cusack (15yrs.)
