SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' shows off talent and beauty in City and County

-
Weronika Ludzik this photo was taken at Pontoon UL and I'm from Rhebogue.
-
Tom McElligott
-
Tom McElligott
-
Tom McElligott
-
Ian Kennedy Plassey bank From Granville Park
-
Picture was taken in Clonlara In Clare at sunset - Linda Carmody
-
Simon McGuire Clarina,
-
Simon McGuire Clarina,
-
Shannon Bridge on my daily walk. I'm living in the city centre but originally from Caherdavin. My name is Kathryn McMahon.
-
Kay Jones Caplice
-
Kay Jones Caplice
-
Kay Jones Caplice
-
Kay Jones Caplice
-
Kay Jones Caplice
-
A farmer goes about his work in Patrickswell as the sun goes down, these men and women don't get enough recognition for their work. - Leah O'Carroll
-
Sunset in Patrickswell - Leah O'Carroll
-
Jonathan Flannery
-
Jonathan Flannery
-
Jonathan Flannery
-
Jonathan Flannery
-
Jonathan Flannery
-
Name: Paul Moloney Address: Ballylanders, County Limerick Picture taken: between Ballylanders village & Griston Bog
-
Name: Paul Moloney Address: Ballylanders, County Limerick Picture taken: between Ballylanders village and Cullane via the Bog Road
-
Eugene Ryan Tour Guide & Photographer. Farranshone Limerick
-
Eugene Ryan Tour Guide & Photographer. Farranshone Limerick
-
Eugene Ryan Tour Guide & Photographer. Farranshone Limerick
-
Eugene Ryan Tour Guide & Photographer. Farranshone Limerick
-
Ballingarry, Co.Limerick, Sinèad Sheehy
-
Ballingarry, Co.Limerick, Sinèad Sheehy
-
Aisling Ryan O Callaghan strand.
-
Aisling Ryan Sunset views from behind the hunt museum.
-
The photo was taken in Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, location of my 2km daily walk. Regards Sean Ryan
-
Amanda Coll Marian drive off roxboro Road
-
Amanda Coll Marian drive off roxboro Road
-
Amanda Coll Marian drive off roxboro Road
-
Eddie lee, Rosmor.old cork rd
-
Eddie lee, Rosmor.old cork rd
-
Name - Louise Laffan From - Herbertstown Co Limerick Photo taken - Herbertstown Co Limerick
-
Mason Harper
-
Shane O'Brien Taking around the village of Castleconnell
-
Shane O'Brien Taking around the village of Castleconnell
-
front yard last night, in Ahane, Co. Limerick. Kind regards Josephine Holland
-
Brian cahill Croom taken in Croom
-
Brian cahill Croom taken in Croom
-
Mason Harper
-
Hi my name is Martin O'Halloran. This photo was taken just outside watch house cross.
-
Mason Harper
-
Mason Harper
-
-
Lisa Maher
-
Allie ODoherty Rang 2 An Mhodscoil
-
Maurice O connor
-
Back garden {Patrickswell/Bluebells}----'We all need a helping hand from a distance at this time' Professor Dominic Harmon
-
Taken at caherdavine church Kind regards Conor Brennan
-
Sunset Corbally, within the 2km, April 2020, Photograph by Dominick Moloney.
-
Eileen Sheehan Moyross CLANCY STRAND
-
Daniel Meehan The picture was taken in Castleconnell, Co. Limerick
-
Daniel Meehan The picture was taken in Castleconnell, Co. Limerick.
-
Taken at tullybracky Bruff just before sunrise Jet Butler
-
Ewan Fenton and Janet Keane from the North Circular Road at Westfields Wetlands
-
Oola Castle, taken during a 2km walk. Kind regards, Jenny Clancy
-
Ewan Fenton from North Circular Road
-
Terence Keehan
-
By Alan O’Driscoll; South Circular Road
-
Grange Lower, Newcastle West Taken 22nd April 2020 Lorraine Long
-
Karen O'Dea Galbally Co Limerick
-
Jane Bingham-Shee, South Circular Road, A Speckled Wood Butterfly resting on a dandelion, I hope you like it :-)
-
Kate O'Riordan Fedamore village
-
Brenda Slattery Dooradoyle
-
Brenda Slattery Dooradoyle
-
Peter Gardiner
-
Peter Gardiner
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on