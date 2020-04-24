SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' shows off talent and beauty in City and County

Weronika Ludzik this photo was taken at Pontoon UL and I'm from Rhebogue.

Tom McElligott

Ian Kennedy Plassey bank From Granville Park

Picture was taken in Clonlara In Clare at sunset - Linda Carmody

Simon McGuire Clarina,

Shannon Bridge on my daily walk. I'm living in the city centre but originally from Caherdavin. My name is Kathryn McMahon.

Kay Jones Caplice

A farmer goes about his work in Patrickswell as the sun goes down, these men and women don't get enough recognition for their work. - Leah O'Carroll

Sunset in Patrickswell - Leah O'Carroll

Jonathan Flannery

Name: Paul Moloney Address: Ballylanders, County Limerick Picture taken: between Ballylanders village & Griston Bog

Name: Paul Moloney Address: Ballylanders, County Limerick Picture taken: between Ballylanders village and Cullane via the Bog Road

Eugene Ryan Tour Guide & Photographer. Farranshone Limerick

Ballingarry, Co.Limerick, Sinèad Sheehy

Aisling Ryan O Callaghan strand.

Aisling Ryan Sunset views from behind the hunt museum.

The photo was taken in Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, location of my 2km daily walk. Regards Sean Ryan

Amanda Coll Marian drive off roxboro Road

Eddie lee, Rosmor.old cork rd

Name - Louise Laffan From - Herbertstown Co Limerick Photo taken - Herbertstown Co Limerick

Mason Harper

Shane O'Brien Taking around the village of Castleconnell

front yard last night, in Ahane, Co. Limerick. Kind regards Josephine Holland

Brian cahill Croom taken in Croom

Hi my name is Martin O'Halloran. This photo was taken just outside watch house cross.

Lisa Maher

Allie ODoherty Rang 2 An Mhodscoil

Maurice O connor

Back garden {Patrickswell/Bluebells}----'We all need a helping hand from a distance at this time' Professor Dominic Harmon

Taken at caherdavine church Kind regards Conor Brennan

Sunset Corbally, within the 2km, April 2020, Photograph by Dominick Moloney.

Eileen Sheehan Moyross CLANCY STRAND

Daniel Meehan The picture was taken in Castleconnell, Co. Limerick

Taken at tullybracky Bruff just before sunrise Jet Butler

Ewan Fenton and Janet Keane from the North Circular Road at Westfields Wetlands

Oola Castle, taken during a 2km walk. Kind regards, Jenny Clancy

Ewan Fenton from North Circular Road

Terence Keehan

By Alan O’Driscoll; South Circular Road

Grange Lower, Newcastle West Taken 22nd April 2020 Lorraine Long

Karen O'Dea Galbally Co Limerick

Jane Bingham-Shee, South Circular Road, A Speckled Wood Butterfly resting on a dandelion, I hope you like it :-)

Kate O'Riordan Fedamore village

Brenda Slattery Dooradoyle

Peter Gardiner