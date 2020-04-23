SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' shows off talent and beauty in City and County

Sylvester O Halloran bridge in Limerick. My name's Diane O Doherty and I'm living in Grove Island.

Aisling O Connell Castleconnell

Caroline Murphy from Annacotty, the photo is of the Weir at Annacotty

Taken at home in Adare Kind regards, Christina OConnell

Caroline Murphy from Annacotty, this photo was taken at O'Briens Bridge

We live in Herbertstown, Co.Limerick. We went on a nature walk this week and our aim was to find as many colours as possible. We brought a bucket with us and collected all these below. We love it and hope you do too. Kathy Mulcahy and Conor (6) and Neasa (7)

The White River, Glensharrold, Carraigkerry, West Limerick Taken by: Jim O’ Connor Kilcolman

Woodland Walk, Glensharrold, Carraigkerry, West Limerick Taken by; Jim O’ Connor Kilcolman

Woodland Walk Glensharrold, Carraigkerry, West Limerick Taken by: Jim O’Connor Kilcolman

Taken by Lorraine Long Caption “stillness” Lorraine Long

Taking near the footbridge on the Castleconnell Side. - Shane O'Brien

Ellen Fenlon Annacotty. I made a socially distant friend.

Diane O Doherty and I'm living in Grove Island. Here is my photo taken from Sarsfield Bridge taken two days ago at sunset on my 2km walk

Michael Garvey, Castletroy Taken on a walk in Castletroy. (Field Opposite Bloomfield)

Catherine Murphy - The only scenic photos we have being able to get are these. Our daughter Alyssa 8 chalked them as we don't have a back garden

Name: Kathleen McCoy Address: Shelbourne Road.

Name: Kathleen McCoy Address: Shelbourne Road. Photo taken in the back garden

Slightly over the border, McNamara Lake, O Briens Bridge. Norman Woods

In a time of crisis we always turn to a friend. This time, Nature is our friend. Taken by: Jim O’Connor Location: Kilcolman

Amanda Broderick.. From limerick city

here is son's dog Coco, this was taken about 2 weeks ago, near Carrigkerry, West Limerick. My sons name is Darragh Crocker kind regards, Phil Crocker

This was taken at Barringtons Bridge, Lisnagry. Best wishes, Laura O Connor

Niamh Ambrose from athea Co. Limerick im 13 years old and love to go on walks in the woods a shot walk from my house I captured this picture

Niamh Ambrose from athea Co. Limerick I’m 13 years old . I’ve a passion for horses and capture this picture at my stable yard of my horse called star during lockdown

Name: Elise Pearse Area: Pallaskenry

Photo’s taken Tullybracky Bruff Jer Butler Bruff Co Limerick