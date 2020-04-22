SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' shows off talent and beauty in City and County

The beautiful spring weather is providing some solace during this very difficult time in all our lives.

With the coronavirus lockdown measures to continue at least until May 5, we asked readers to give us an example of the beauty that surrounds them - 2km of course from their homes in our photo competition, which has been sponsored by Clean Ireland Recycling.



Already we have received hundreds of entries from all over Limerick city and county. Here we share just some of the entries, and will continue to do so in the paper and online at www.limerickleader.ie over the coming weeks.



You can send your entry to news@limerickleader.ie with your name and the general area where you're from and where the picture was taken.