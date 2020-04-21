SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' shows off talent and beauty in City and County

Taken by: Brian O' Dwyer from Thomondgate Shot is taken near Hassetts Cross which is less than 2km from my house last Sunday evening during sunset.

Maigue sunset entry photo competition. Fiona Roche, Ballynahown Croom

Grace O'Brien - Deserted Main Street Kilfinane, under a beautiful night sky.

Arra river that flows through Newcastle West, approx 300 yards from my house. Kind regards. Michael Steele

Church of Ireland Ireland Kilfinane. Taken by Grace O Connor O Brien, KILFINANE

Sunset at the water fountain,Kilfinane, Co. Limerick by Grace O Connor O Brien

This picture was taken by Eileen Casey, Patrickswell from her back garden

Bailey the dog looking down from the Moat in Kilfinane Co. Limerick taken by Grace O Connor O Brien

Taken from the Iron Field, Ballinlyna, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick. By Grace O Connor O Brien

Bailey overseeing his kingdom! Ballinlyna, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick taken by Grace O Connor O Brien

"Sittin' in the evenin' sun" Taken in Ballinlyna, Kilfinane, Co Limerick by Grace O Connor O Brien

Karen O'Dea and I've attached pics within my 2km radius. Pics are all taken in Galbally co Limerick

Taken in Ballinlyna Kilfinane Co. Limerick from the Martyrs wood. By Grace O Connor O Brien

Sunset through the gate, Ballinlyna, Kilfinane, Co Limerick by Grace O Connor O Brien

Name: Louise O'ROURKE Lives: Clonmacken Location of photo: Condell road