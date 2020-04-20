SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' shows off talent and beauty in City and County

This photo was taken on our walk, few 100 meters from our home in Croagh Co Limerick - Annette Mackessey

My name is Deirdre Little. I live in Murroe, County Limerick. I took this photo on my 2km walk from my house in Garanbawn, murroe. It was taking using an old Nikon camera, converted to digital infrared. I use infrared because it's sees beyond what our human eyes can. Spectrum wise. The place this photo was shot is in Glanstal Abbey, Murroe.

Denis Hickey is my name and I live in Bohermore, Co Limerick. This photo I took on Monday 13th. The sun setting in the field next door

Denis Hickey, living in Bohermore, Co Limerick This quiet country road at the edge of my 2km limit

Denis Hickey, from Bohermore Co Limerick. Photographed this blackbird across from my house this week

steven o donnell hope you like it

Martin O' Halloran. This photo was taken just outside the Curragower Pub.

Hannah O Keeffe Area: Monagea/Strand Co Limerick Rathcahill Wind Farm

We live in Bru Na GRUADAN Castletroy. Limerick Pictures was tajen next to NORTHEN Trust Castletroy Thanks and stay safe Izabela Maria Tolkaciov

Brendan Gavin - Shannon Banks

Halligan, Knockaunnacurraha, Galbally, Co Limerick. All these photos were taken at home/behind/beside or within 2 km of my home

