SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' shows off talent and beauty in City and County

As the coronavirus lockdown measures continue until May 5, we want to bring out and reward, the creative side of Limerick people in our new photography competition.

We want readers to take the most beautiful photograph they can while exercising within the 2km limit from their home as per the government regulations.

It can by anything you want so long as it's captured within that zone. It might be a landscape shot, animals, a garden, a deserted street or any other creative image you can capture.

You can send your entry to news@limerickleader.ie with your name and the general area where you're from and where the picture was taken. - You can enter as many times as you like.

We will then compile the top entries into online polls before asking the Limerick public to decide the winner. (Pictures may also appear in our print editions)

The closing date for entries is Sunday, April 26 at 10pm

Get your entries in now! #2kmchallenge